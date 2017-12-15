FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Breakingviews - Viewsroom: A Fox in the Mouse House
ABSCHNITTE
Präsentiert
Mann fährt Pkw in SPD-Zentrale - Mutmaßlich Suizidabsicht
Mann fährt Pkw in SPD-Zentrale - Mutmaßlich Suizidabsicht
Mann fährt Pkw in SPD-Zentrale - Mutmaßlich Suizidabsicht
Mann fährt Pkw in SPD-Zentrale - Mutmaßlich Suizidabsicht
Mann fährt Pkw in SPD-Zentrale - Mutmaßlich Suizidabsicht
Mann fährt Pkw in SPD-Zentrale - Mutmaßlich Suizidabsicht
FotosReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
December 15, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 10 days ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: A Fox in the Mouse House

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse attend the 25th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, France March 25, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Disney’s $66 bln deal for the bulk of Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment empire is a reaction to the rapid rise of streaming-content providers like Netflix, and lets CEO Bob Iger delay retirement again. Elsewhere: the Democrats win in Alabama, and Chinese bike-sharing rides towards M&A.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2BqULEv

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Alle Daten werden mit einer Verzögerung von mindestens 15 Minuten angezeigt. Eine komplette Auflistung der Börsen und Verzögerungen gibt es hier.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.