Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Europe faces life after Angela Merkel

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany’s chancellor won’t seek re-election in 2021 and is stepping down as party chair next month after electoral setbacks. It may herald a rightward swing at home and less EU unity. Plus: investors’ embrace of Brazil’s far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro may prove risky.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2zkx9y1
