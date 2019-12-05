Breakingviews - Glencore’s new probe applies shove to succession

Ivan Glasenberg, CEO of Glencore, reacts during an interview with Thomson Reuters in London, Britain, October 15, 2015.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - British police have given Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg a not-so-subtle reminder about retirement. Their announcement of an investigation into possible bribery at the commodity giant came just two days after the 62-year-old said he could – stress could – stand down next year. Legal headaches on both sides of the Atlantic and a sinking share price may help him make up his mind.

The revelation of an investigation by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office is a new twist on an old story. Bloomberg reported 18 months ago that the SFO was digging into Glencore’s work with Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler in Democratic Republic of Congo. That was shortly before the U.S. Department of Justice opened its own files on Glencore’s activities in DRC, Nigeria and Venezuela.

The DOJ’s interest hit Glencore hard, lopping 8% off its share price on the day. The SFO is seen as more poodle than Rottweiler, but the Switzerland-based company’s shares still fell 9% on Thursday, knocking more than $3.5 billion off its market value. Investors’ concern has firm basis. New SFO boss Lisa Osofsky is a former FBI lawyer who has pushed hard for more global teamwork in the fight against cross-border skullduggery. That means Glencore may be sitting in the middle of a well-coordinated transatlantic legal pincer.

Besides the possibility of a hefty financial penalty – a key driver of Glencore’s nearly 40% share price decline over the last 18 months – prosecutors in London and Washington are likely to demand heads on platters. It’s hard to see Glasenberg, a hard-charging South African who has run Glencore since 2002, avoiding that list. Given he owns 9% of the $37 billion company, a quicker exit might mean a lower fine and less of a hit to his net worth.

At an investor conference this week, the Glencore boss said the company was grooming a “good crop of people” for succession, but remained fuzzy on the timing. His latest headache might prompt him to get out his diary.

