Breakingviews - The Exchange: Putting limits on central-bank power

By Peter Thal Larsen
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Central bankers emerged from the financial crisis with more clout than ever before. Can this be reconciled with democratic legitimacy? Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker explains why monetary authorities have become “overmighty citizens”, and how to rein them in.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2jwn8q6
