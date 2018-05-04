FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Breakingviews
May 4, 2018 / 5:02 PM / Aktualisiert vor 41 minutes ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Putting limits on central-bank power

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Peter Thal Larsen

The U.S. Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington June 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Central bankers emerged from the financial crisis with more clout than ever before. Can this be reconciled with democratic legitimacy? Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker explains why monetary authorities have become “overmighty citizens”, and how to rein them in.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2jwn8q6

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Alle Daten werden mit einer Verzögerung von mindestens 15 Minuten angezeigt. Eine komplette Auflistung der Börsen und Verzögerungen gibt es hier.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.