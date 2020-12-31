Breakingviews -Viewsroom: Predictions and prescriptions (Part 2)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A Joe Biden-Xi Jinping reset will be unsatisfying; China’s economic revival will frustrate critics; Southeast Asia will be the next tech hot spot; HSBC will retreat from America; and Hong Kong’s exchange will rethink deals. Pete Sweeney, Jennifer Hughes and Robyn Mak discuss.
Listen to the podcast: bit.ly/3n3rrHR
- This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2021. To see more of our predictions, click here
