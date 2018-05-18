FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Aktualisiert vor 12 minutes ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: The failure and future of globalism

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Amanda Gomez

Chairman of Roubini Global Economics and New York University's Stern School of Business economics professor Nouriel Roubini (L) and President of political risk firm Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer speak at a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in New York January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Not everyone has been a winner from globalization. Eurasia Group founder Ian Bremmer talked to Amanda Gomez about his book “Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism” and discussed what political and business leaders can do to make the world economic system work for all.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2wSPkwQ

