January 2, 2020 / 3:59 PM / in 10 minutes

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Green M&A in 2020

By Liam Proud

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - CEOs increasingly talk a good game on climate change, but the financial implications of global warming have played a small role in dealmaking so far. That will change in the year ahead. Also: why the video-game industry should be bracing for a political backlash.

