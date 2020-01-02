Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Green M&A in 2020

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - CEOs increasingly talk a good game on climate change, but the financial implications of global warming have played a small role in dealmaking so far. That will change in the year ahead. Also: why the video-game industry should be bracing for a political backlash.

