Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Dealing in high anxiety

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Equity valuations are in the stratosphere and geopolitical risk is running hot. Breakingviews columnists predict how that’ll affect markets in 2019, from trade-war fallout to Indian privatizations, a Deutsche Bank rally and mining M&A. They also assess last year’s prognostications.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2PSL18U
