Breakingviews - The Exchange: Pascal Lamy

By Rob Cox and Liam Proud
PARIS (Reuters Breakingviews) - Few people have dedicated their careers to expanding international trade and globalism like Lamy, the former head of the WTO and EU commissioner. But rising rhetoric and increased tariffs between the U.S. and China have him worried, as he tells Rob Cox and Liam Proud in Paris.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2Dqqirc
