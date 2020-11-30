Breakingviews - GM takes weak middle road with banged-up Nikola

U.S. Nikola's logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH's new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin, Italy, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - There are two ways to respond to a wrong turn: forge ahead, or reverse course. General Motors is choosing neither. On Monday, the $65 billion automaker released its rejiggered deal with Nikola, the troubled zero-emissions-truck company. GM’s new, middle-of-the-road arrangement looks like damage control, but comes with its own risks.

GM likely first allied with Nikola as a way of gaining ground on the now-$555 billion electric-vehicle juggernaut Tesla, agreeing in September to take an 11% equity stake in the automotive upstart in exchange. Since then, Nikola’s value has been cut in half, after short seller Hindenburg Research launched allegations of fraud that the company disputes. Now GM will supply its fuel-cell system to Nikola, but won’t take a stake and build the Badger, the startup’s now-cancelled electric pickup truck, after all.

Chief Executive Mary Barra could have doubled down and stuck with the original deal. True, the Badger already looked less plausible after its main champion, founder Trevor Milton, quit the company. But the deal could have been reconfigured to favor GM, perhaps through a bigger stake at a lower price, if it still believed there was significant future value in the startup.

Alternatively, Barra could have cut ties entirely. GM could have found a better party to help it commercialize and scale its fuel-cell system. It might be painful to admit that the U.S. automaker had botched its choice of partner so badly. But then, the one-quarter drop in Nikola’s share price on Monday makes that point anyway.

Taking the middle path looks like a safe option, but doesn’t actually leave either side much better off. Barra’s half U-turn undermines Nikola and deprives GM of a chance to benefit if Nikola turns out to have a future after all, yet still keeps the companies notionally connected as partners. GM previously pledged to be aggressive in electric and autonomous vehicles. This maneuver looks pretty cautious.