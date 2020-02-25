Breakingviews - Super-app M&A would be sign of more rational times

Motorcycle taxi drivers working for online ride-hailing start-ups Grab and Go-jek protest against low tariffs outside parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2018.

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A merger between Grab and Gojek would be a sign of more rational times. The latter on Tuesday denied it had any such plans after The Information reported that the Southeast Asian super-apps have discussed a union worth around $23 billion. But with easy money from the likes of SoftBank drying up fast, a tie-up isn’t such a bad idea. Dealmaking is the best path to continued rapid growth for the food delivery to ride-hailing giants.

Talk of a union was unthinkable three years ago. A rivalry between Anthony Tan and Nadiem Makarim, Grab and Gojek’s respective founders, was one major obstacle. At that time, both companies were also able to rely on the deep pockets of big backers including SoftBank’s Vision Fund and China’s Tencent, making it easier for both to fund subsidies to win market share.

With Makarim now focused on a move into politics, a tie-up seems more palatable. And SoftBank is struggling to get its second Vision Fund off the ground. At the same time, private equity and venture capital fundraising in Asia has slowed to a trickle: just $3 billion has been raised this year, the worst quarter in over a decade, data provider Preqin reckons.

Gojek has struggled to raise money over the past several months, according to The Information. Its rival has continued to raise funds but mostly from strategic investors, which tend to include more terms and conditions. Grab said on Tuesday it is raising over $850 million from Japanese investors including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial.

Combined, Gojek could help Grab bolster its offerings outside of ride-hailing in areas such as food delivery and payments. A tie-up would also help to trim subsidies in Indonesia, where Gojek has a significant presence. The pair could combine in that market, even if they don’t agree to a broader merger.

The major sticking point would be control. Gojek is likely to want an equal say or more, particularly over its Indonesian operations, despite its lower valuation in recent fundraisings. Competition concerns are also likely to attract the ire of regulators, as they did when Uber Technologies folded its Southeast Asian operations into Grab. Still, the pressure to combine is growing.

