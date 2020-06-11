Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Global takeaway and Cathay

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nothing sums up pandemic dealmaking quite like this: As a merger of America’s top shopping mall operators crashed and burned, two of the world’s biggest food-delivery companies joined forces. Also, Cathay gets a bailout and so might the Mets. Breakingviews columnists discuss.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/3fj2qF9
