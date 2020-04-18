Breakingviews - Chancellor: Economic Consequences of Mr. Johnson

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world economy is hurtling towards its most severe contraction since the 1930s. Historians generally agree that the Great Depression was exacerbated, if not caused, by the ill-fated resurrection of the gold standard in the years following World War One. The pivotal moment came in the summer of 1925 when Winston Churchill, then chancellor of the exchequer, pegged sterling to the U.S. dollar at its pre-war value. This turned out to be an act of economic self-harm unrivalled in history. Governments around the world jumping headlong into the “Great Lockdown” may prove its match.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the novel coronavirus, in London, Britain March 3, 2020.

Britain’s return to gold at an overvalued exchange rate had several terrible consequences. Since exports were uncompetitive, the domestic price level had to be pushed down, which entailed deflation and unemployment. In July 1925, John Maynard Keynes penned a pamphlet, “The Economic Consequences of Mr. Churchill”. The economist predicted the return to gold would lead to a “great loss of social income whilst it is going on, and will leave behind much social injustice when it is finished”. Already by 1925 one in 10 British workers was unemployed. After the return to gold, the unemployment rate climbed sharply, peaking at over 20% in the early 1930s.

Since Churchill was no economist, he depended on advisers. The banker Sir Henry Strakosch wrote that “none of the witch-doctors sees eye to eye and Winston cannot make up his mind from day to day whether he is a gold bug or a pure inflationist”. Churchill swayed one way and then the other, before taking the plunge. Keynes held the chancellor personally responsible. Churchill, he wrote, had “no instinctive judgement to prevent him from making mistakes... he was gravely misled by his experts”.

Contemporary historians arrive at a similar verdict. A recent Churchill biographer describes the return to gold as a “catastrophic error”, mitigated by the fact that the great man was intuitively against the decision. The problem was that Churchill was surrounded by clever people who thought they understood the economic issues. The Labour party also supported the gold policy. Churchill found himself outnumbered, “after long resistance (he) submitted to the views of ‘experts’.” There was no way back from this catastrophic decision. In 1929, the Tories were kicked out of government and the former chancellor entered his long Wilderness Years, his reputation only redeemed by a return to government when war broke out a decade later.

The author of this contemporary description, Boris Johnson, is now Britain’s prime minister. Faced with the Covid-19 outbreak in the early months of the year, Johnson has behaved much like his hero in 1925: he dithered. Johnson’s first instinct was to keep the country open for business. But his experts told him that Britain’s health service would soon be overwhelmed. The prime minister then opted to lock down the country. As he wrote of Churchill back in 1925, any other politician would have made the same decision.

A few weeks into the lockdown, the disastrous effects are being felt in the economy. Hundreds of thousands of small businesses risk failure. More than 9 million workers – three times the predicted figure – are set to join the government’s job furlough scheme. The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts that if the lockdown remains in place until June, Britain’s economy could contract by more than a third in the second quarter, unemployment will reach 10%, and the government’s fiscal deficit will climb to a peacetime record of 14% of GDP.

There’s a silver lining. The conventional view of economists, in the Treasury and elsewhere, is that Britain faces a V-shaped recovery. The OBR believes the economy’s crash and accompanying collapse of government finance, will be temporary. But what if this view is wrong - just as the received wisdom of 1920s economists that Britain’s economy could easily adapt to the gold standard proved disastrously mistaken? After all, during the 2008 financial crisis most economists believed that the economy would soon bounce back. In fact, over the following years economic growth turned out to be extremely weak.

Britain’s economy is largely oriented towards services, particularly finance. Despite much talk of “austerity”, over the past decade the UK has consumed far more than it produced, resulting in a string of massive current account deficits. Brits gave up saving long ago, living instead off the capital gains on their overvalued homes. Since pensions are nigh impossible in the age of ultra-low interest rates, many people save for retirement by investing in houses to let. Households are somewhat less indebted than at the time of the financial crisis, but UK companies are more leveraged. The United Kingdom, in short, has many of the attributes of a bubble economy.

A modern service economy with inflated assets and complex liabilities is not a machine that can be switched on and off without risk of serious damage. It’s not just that unemployment has soared as businesses are shuttered and workers forced to stay at home. Many tenants aren’t paying their rents. The housing market is in a state of suspended animation. When it reopens, the “Boris bounce” observed after last December’s general election may well be replaced by a Covid-crash. When the lockdown ends, how many hibernating “non-essential” businesses will come back to life? Possibly far fewer than the economists have modelled.

In his Churchill biography, Johnson gives the decision to return to gold what he dubs a “fiasco factor” of 10. He can only hope that his own unprecedented shuttering of Britain’s economy isn’t scored worse by future historians. As he recovers from his own personal brush with coronavirus at Churchill’s former abode, Chequers, the British prime minister must be assessing the social costs of the lockdown. Perhaps, he is also wondering whether he too has been led astray by experts. Of course, many other countries have also entered the Great Lockdown, just as in the 1920s they rushed to embrace their golden fetters. On reflection, Mr. Johnson may not find this is such a comforting thought.

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.