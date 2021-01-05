Breakingviews - Third lockdown entrenches Britain’s great divides

Pigeons are seen at the deserted Carnaby Street on the first day of a newly imposed lockdown, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, November 5, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The chasms opened up by Covid-19 in the United Kingdom are about to widen. Ever since Prime Minister Boris Johnson first confined Britons to their homes last March to control spiralling infections, the young, the poor, small businesses, and certain customer-facing sectors have been disproportionately hit. The country’s third lockdown, announced on Monday evening to subdue a fresh virus outbreak, will worsen these divides.

The disparity between UK haves and have-nots was already striking. Britain’s financial sector lost 3% of its output between February and October, but hotels and restaurants lost 35%, according to the Office for National Statistics. And while larger companies were able to tap buoyant equity and debt markets in the fourth quarter, small businesses were the main takers of 69 billion pounds in state-backed loans. Second-quarter figures showing British households saved 29% of their disposable income hide a big wealth disparity, the Bank of England says.

The latest restrictions, set to last until at least mid-February, will exacerbate these trends. The big difference with previous lockdowns, however, is that vaccines should ride to the rescue. Johnson wants the most vulnerable people to receive at least one dose by mid-February. While the implied rate of around 2 million jabs per week is a tall order, it offers hope that restrictions can be lifted.

That prospect also justifies more generous short-term government support. Companies which borrowed to survive in 2020 have less capacity to take on fresh debt. The government may therefore have to write off past loans, while extending other measures like income support and mortgage holidays. The 4.6 billion pounds of business grants unveiled by the Treasury on Tuesday morning is little more than a start.

The lockdown will extend a slump which the OECD estimates caused Britain’s gross domestic product to contract by 11% last year, much worse than other developed countries. If the vaccine rollout fails, the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts rolling lockdowns and lasting damage amounting to 6% of GDP.

Britain may be at the forefront of grappling with a virulent new strain of Covid-19, but it’s unlikely to be alone. Germany is set to extend its lockdown until Jan. 31, Bild newspaper reported on Monday. And while other European countries have so far had more success at controlling infections, they have made less progress on vaccinations. The divisions within countries, and between them, are set to become more pronounced.