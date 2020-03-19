Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Bullish financiers, Nio, Airlines

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

A pedestrian walks on Wall St., as concerns about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) keep more people at home, in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 18, 2020.

LATEST

- Overconfident financiers

- China’s Tesla tipping

- Lufthansa charts bailout path

COGNITIVE DISSONANCE. Global pestilence? Pah! Say Credit Suisse, Santander, Credit Agricole and Swiss Re. Financial bosses, who are supposed to help solve the current crisis by doling out loans and insurance claims to virus-hit firms, reckon they can simultaneously keep investors sweet. Credit Suisse’s new Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein on Thursday touted rising private banking and markets revenues so far this year. Santander and Credit Agricole talked up V-shaped recoveries, while reinsurer Swiss Re is keeping open the option of a $1 billion share buyback.

Investors appear unconvinced. Shares in all four groups have roughly halved in the past month, trailing their own sector indexes and the broader STOXX 600 Index. Bullish noises won’t distract from the prospect of rising bad debt and lower interest rates, which squeeze the bottom line. There’s no credit for hope in today’s markets. (By Liam Proud)

CHINA’S CLEAN CARS BELCH SMOKE. Nio warned Wednesday it may struggle to stay in business. Tesla’s Chinese challenger had already been hammered by the withdrawal of subsidies and by the brutal slowdown in Chinese automobile sales. Nio had only $152 million in cash at the end of December, while it lost $406 million from operations – and that’s before the epidemic hit. Coronavirus may tip it over.

Given its profile outside of China, a Nio collapse would be mildly embarrassing for Beijing. But its state backing at present is limited to a verbal commitment of $1.4 billion from its municipal government, which now has bigger headaches. Anhui is one of the country’s poorest provinces. Central policymakers must worry about their inefficient state automotive champions, which are massive employers. National sales dropped 42% in January and February; new energy models retreated 60%. Investors are not betting on an imminent Nio bailout. That seems wise. (By Pete Sweeney)

LUFTHANSA CHARTS BAILOUT COURSE. With 95% of flights grounded by the virus, the question is how long the German carrier can endure its financial freefall. Keeping planes on the tarmac immediately eliminates variable costs like fuel and airport fees, which made up 63% of its 2019 expenses. Lufthansa reckons suspending marketing and investment and putting crew on unpaid leave will shrink the rest by a third.

That leaves 500 million euros of costs a month, against 5.1 billion euros of cash reserves and credit lines – enough to keep it airborne until Christmas. The taxman could help by deferring payments. But peers might not last as long: they generally have a higher fixed cost base as a proportion of the total, and Germany’s system makes unpaid leave easier than in most countries. Little wonder European governments are getting ready to hit the “bailout” button. (By Ed Cropley)

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.