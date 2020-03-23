Breakingviews - Corona Capital: MAC test, Oil dividends, Swedbank

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

MAC TESTED DOWN UNDER. Abano Healthcare, which operates one of the largest dental networks in Australasia, warned on Monday that the coronavirus may trigger a material adverse change clause in its sale plan after New Zealand health officials strongly recommended that elective and non-essential procedures be suspended. The company’s shares tumbled 30% and were trading at a 39% discount to the November takeover agreement with private equity firm BGH and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, which values the company at about NZ$150 million ($85 million).

Abano said the buyers have indicated they would be willing to consider an alternative transaction if the MAC occurs. They also can terminate the deal following a consultation. Such M&A provisions are famously hard to invoke and very specific to each contract, but the economic consequences of the pandemic will put them to their biggest test yet, including in the Asia-Pacific region, as Breakingviews noted earlier this month. The toughest questions relate to how severe the crisis impact will be and how long it might last. For dealmakers everywhere, that will make MAC clauses as scary as a root canal. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

BIG OIL FIRES BIG GUNS. Royal Dutch Shell and Total both announced cost cuts and suspended share buybacks on Monday. But despite the plunge in oil prices which has left Brent crude futures trading at little more than $25 a barrel, they left their dividends intact.

The desire to protect payouts is hardly surprising. Bernstein analysts reckon Shell last cut its dividend during the Great Depression of the early 1930s, though the Anglo-Dutch giant suspended distributions around the period of World War Two and offered shareholders scrip after the 2008 financial crisis. Chief Executive Ben van Beurden will now be sitting on $8 billion to $9 billion of extra cash. Still, with Shell and Total shares both yielding more than 10%, it will be hard for investors to relax. (By George Hay)

COVID OPERATIONS. Global crises can provide cover for embarrassing corporate announcements. Just ask Stockholm-based Swedbank. The $13 billion lender on Monday released a 218-page report by law firm Clifford Chance which identified historic “inadequate systems and controls to ensure proper management of the AML (anti-money laundering) and economic sanctions risk”.

Granted, publication had been scheduled for some time. But other banks may also welcome the distraction provided by the coronavirus. Goldman Sachs on Friday said Chief Executive David Solomon’s compensation rose by $4 million to $24.7 million last year. Deutsche Bank’s annual report, released on the same day, contained the nugget that one unidentified individual was paid between 13 million and 14 million euros last year. That’s almost three times as much as CEO Christian Sewing. Eyes peeled for more awkward revelations. (By Liam Proud)

