Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Pirelli calendar, S. Africa, Italy

PIRELLI CALENDAR CATCHES COLD. The Italian $4 billion tyre maker is ditching its 2021 annual picture collection, blaming the Covid-19 emergency and donating part of the budget to find a cure for coronavirus. It’s an opportunity to axe it for good. The calendar is chiefly remembered for the soft-porn edge of past editions, even when shot by artsy photographers like Richard Avedon. More sober snaps in recent times haven’t made the project feel less outdated. While some old editions sell for three-figure sums online, investors want to see cash that’s not going to dividends used for sustainability or other altruistic purposes. Pirelli already does some of that and has donated to the health-crisis fight in Italy. Covid-19 gives Pirelli cover to make the calendar suspension permanent. (By Lisa Jucca)

SOUTH AFRICA FINALLY GETS “QUANTITY EASING”. Coronavirus has helped leftists in the ruling African National Congress party realise their monetary dreams. With bond yields soaring due to the headlong exodus of foreign investors, the fusty guardians of South Africa’s currency threw caution to the wind on Wednesday and turned on the printing presses to buy government bonds.

It’s an unprecedented step for one of the most reserved emerging-market central banks. Developing countries, with higher inflation and a reliance on flighty foreign capital, have tended to steer clear of quantitative easing. But with yields on the 2026 domestic benchmark shooting to 12% this week from 8.1% on March 11, market ructions threatened the cash-strapped government’s ability to finance itself. For ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, a former provincial governor not known for his economic nous, it’s a moment of triumph. A year ago, his call for “quantity easing” to help the economy was met with guffaws. Who’s laughing now? (By Ed Cropley)

ITALIAN WIPEOUT. The euro zone’s third-largest economy risks cratering because of coronavirus. According to Goldman Sachs, Italian gross domestic product could contract by a staggering 11.6% in 2020, worse than other European peers and below an expected 9% decline in the single currency area. If this turns out to be true, Italy will wipe out in just one year its cumulative real GDP growth since joining the euro in 1999, which has been less than 10%. Italian growth was already stagnating. And it never fully recovered from the twin blow of the global financial crisis and the sovereign debt crisis. This new emergency, which has claimed more lives in Italy than anywhere else, will unfortunately push it further behind its euro peers. (By Lisa Jucca)

