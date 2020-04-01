Breakingviews - Corona Capital: AMS mess, BP cuts, Pirelli

LONDON/MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

AMS RIGHTS ISSUE WIPEOUT. Investment bankers have got used to making money from healthy companies’ rights issues without taking any real risk. Austrian sensor maker AMS’s 1.75 billion Swiss franc ($1.8 billion) cash call to help finance its takeover of German lighting group Osram Licht is a nasty exception. Market anxiety over coronavirus has undermined the issue, which some investors already thought was too big as a proportion of AMS’s market capitalisation. The underwriters, including HSBC and UBS, got stuck with 30% of the issue, eating massively into their fees.

Shares on Wednesday were trading around 0.5 francs below the 9.2 francs the banks would have had to fork out for the shares. Multiplied by the 57 million shares they were stuck with, that implies a 29 million franc loss. So far, it’s still less than they earned from fees, which are not disclosed but can be estimated at 2% of the value of the total issue, or 35 million francs. Given the shares may fall further, it will be some time before banks again see rights issues as free money. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

BP JOINS OIL MAJOR CUTTING CREW. The UK crude producer has cut planned 2020 capital spending by a quarter, roughly in line with already announced moves by rivals Royal Dutch Shell and Total. A big chunk will come from reining in investment in U.S. shale, which the company recently augmented by buying BHP, assets.

BP also said it has about $32 billion of cash and undrawn facilities. That’s less than Shell’s $40 billion and Total’s $39 billion, but more than Exxon Mobil’s $20 billion and Chevron’s $16 billion, according to Jefferies. That implies some defence for this year’s dividend payments, which BP didn’t mention. With other big payers like banks slashing theirs, investors will hope no news is good news. (By George Hay)

PIRELLI’S ALLURE. Gutsy investors are exploiting the Covid-19-triggered market rout to swoop on the Italian tyre maker. Italy’s Brembo, which makes brakes for Ferrari, bought 2.4% of $3.6 billion Pirelli on Tuesday, just as its shares were hovering at half their 2017 IPO price. Meanwhile, the Niu family, an old partner of Pirelli in China, said it could buy up to around 10% of the Italian group’s shares, having snapped up a tranche from lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. It is looking to take on a call option to buy more from Italian entrepreneur Marco Tronchetti Provera.

Both investors know Pirelli well but could have different reasons to jump in. Brembo, which chiefly serves the high-premium carmakers that Pirelli is also targeting, has repeatedly voiced takeover ambitions. But with Chinese investors owning more than half of Pirelli’s shares, it would struggle to pounce on the larger Italian player. The Niu family’s ambition is even less clear, but could help prop up the share price for other Chinese owners. Whatever the motive, the fact that two sophisticated investors are piling into Pirelli suggests they think the worst of the pandemic may be over. (By Lisa Jucca)

