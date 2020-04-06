Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Luckin Coffee, NMC Health

A sign of Luckin Coffee is seen behind an information board showing cancelled flights, at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 20, 2020.

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Breakingviews has launched a daily column covering pandemic-related insights that you might have missed. Throughout the day, we’ll bring you shorter-than-usual views from columnists around the world with the same financial savvy on companies, economies and capital markets during this important unfolding story.

LATEST

- Beijing vs. Luckin

- NMC Health

BEIJING IS MAD AT LUCKIN COFFEE. Chinese watchdogs are looking into alleged fraud at the U.S.-listed company, which tried to challenge Starbucks in the People’s Republic. The virus hit sales, and now it looks like historic revenue was wildly inflated too. With shares down nearly 90% this year, short-selling China bears Muddy Waters and Kynikos Associates look smug. Likewise pleased, perhaps, is American Senator Marco Rubio, who wants to delist Chinese firms that don’t allow full U.S. oversight of mainland auditors.

Beijing cannot be happy with Luckin’s founders Lu Zhengyao and Qian Zhiya. Investors are even dumping shares in Hong Kong-listed CAR, where Lu is chairman and Qian was once chief operating officer. Shares in other U.S.-listed Chinese firms could end up as collateral damage. Locals are rushing to use their Luckin coffee coupons while they are still honoured. Investigators have named the chief operating officer as the primary suspect. The buck might not stop there. (By Pete Sweeney)

NMC HEALTH’S NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DEFENCE. The Abu Dhabi hospital operator – which last month said its debt was $6.6 billion, much of it previously undisclosed – hopes to make the best of a bad situation. Executive Chairman Faisal Belhoul is trying to avoid going into administration, arguing over the weekend that it could cause disruption to the company’s 200 hospitals and clinics at a time when it was playing an “important role” in the United Arab Emirate’s Covid-19 response. NMC is already failing to pay staff on time, raising fears that it can’t hobble on.

Either way, the saga has infected NMC’s lenders. The UAE’s biggest banks have so far fessed up to owning around $2 billion of the debt pile, with the latest disclosures made on Sunday. That means a significant portion of the remaining debt could still be on European bank balance sheets just as they face the enormous task of keeping lockdown-hit companies afloat with cheap loans. Belhoul’s hopes that Covid-19 can be his company’s saviour will be cold comfort to NMC’s creditors. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

