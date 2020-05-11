Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Disneyland, UK funerals, Henkel

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

MICKEY IS WEARING A MASK. Shanghai Disneyland is “full”. Tickets sold out for the Monday reopening of the theme park. Prospective visitors were undeterred by social-distancing measures in queues and restaurants and the need to brandish an approved health QR code. But Mickey Mouse and friends can only welcome 24,000 people, in keeping with Chinese government requirements to cap attendance at 30%.

That’s less than magical for the $197 billion U.S.-listed parent Walt Disney, especially if such measures end up a prerequisite for the resumption of business elsewhere. International accounted for just 18% of parks and experiences revenue in the March quarter of 2019. Assuming the top line for that period at just one-third, operating expenses would have far exceeded revenue from the global parks, experiences and products division. That’s slim pickings for the mouse. (By Sharon Lam)

PROFIT KNELL. The funeral business should be one of the few beneficiaries of the coronavirus. That’s not the case at Dignity, the UK provider of burial and cremation services, which scrapped its full-year outlook on Monday and said that operating profit had fallen 11% to 19.4 million pounds in the first quarter. The decline was largely due to customers looking for cheap funerals and eschewing luxury add-ons like polished, satin-finished coffins.

Investors should brace for more bad news. Even though the spike in the UK death rate means more funerals, government guidelines on social gatherings mean Dignity has stopped offering more expensive items like church services and limousines. And extra deaths in 2020 probably mean fewer burials in 2021 and 2022. None of this will help Dignity’s share price, which is down nearly 60% since the beginning of the year. For shareholders, funeral providers are no better than airlines. (By Aimee Donnellan)

STICKY WICKET. Henkel is seeing the limited benefits of sticking together very different businesses. The German consumer-goods company on Monday announced that sales in its glue and beauty businesses fell around 4% in the first quarter, stripping out the effect of M&A and currency moves. Still, cleaning and detergent brands like Pril and Somat helped make up some of the losses: overall group sales fell less than 1% to 4.9 billion euros.

Diversification can only achieve so much. Chief Executive Carsten Knobel warned the second quarter will be even tougher for the adhesives unit, showing he expects more pain for the automotive sector on which it relies. Henkel had been the prime candidate to acquire Coty’s haircare business, but salon closures make this look less attractive. Knobel might need a plan B. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

