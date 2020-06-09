Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Smoking, Cloud computing, UK tech

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

BENSON & UNHEDGES. Covid-19 lockdowns are taking away tobacco’s last refuge. American Spirit maker British American Tobacco warned its revenue would grow 1%-3% this year instead of its previous guidance of 3%-5%. Stricter-than-expected lockdowns in South Africa, Argentina and Mexico explain some of the decline. Shares fell almost 3%, narrowing the gap with industry laggard Imperial Brands, which now trades at a 34% discount.

Tobacco companies have typically been a hedge against bad times. But even when lockdowns end, consumers are likely to trade down to cheaper brands. BAT boss Jack Bowles’ plan for mid-single digit earnings per share growth, faster than the top line expansion, is therefore going to be tougher to achieve even as he accelerates the cost cutting announced last year. Big tobacco’s reliance on jacking up prices to drive growth has eroded its counter-cyclical appeal. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

PARTLY SUNNY. The battle for China’s cloud computing supremacy is intensifying. E-commerce titan Alibaba on Tuesday announced bold plans to recruit 5,000 people in less than a year to fill positions in network database, servers, chips and artificial intelligence. The hiring spree follows the company’s earlier initiative to invest $28 billion over the next three years in its technology infrastructure. As Covid-19 upends traditional brick-and-mortar business models, and work-from-home plans escalate, companies across the People’s Republic are adopting new software and other digital upgrades faster than anticipated. Alibaba Cloud now reckons the trend has accelerated from the previously expected three-to-five-year time frame to within one year.

Rival Tencent is also moving apace. The video-games giant last month unveiled a competing $70 billion investment plan over the next five years. The two tech goliaths already claim a collective 60% of China’s cloud market, research outfit Canalys reckons. That dominance only looks set to grow. (By Robyn Mak)

RECURRING THEME. Add Britain’s $8.5 billion low-key tech star Aveva to the list of companies hoping to benefit somehow from Covid-19. The Cambridge-based maker of industrial software on Tuesday reiterated its operating margin target of 30%, compared with 26% in the 12 months to March. Sales grew 9%. Chief Executive Craig Hayman reckons manufacturing and energy groups need his digital products more than ever.

Investors are buying it. Hayman’s group trades at 41 times forward earnings, more than French peer Dassault Systemes’ 39 times and Aveva’s majority shareholder Schneider Electric’s 21 times. A shift towards recurring sales such as subscriptions and IT maintenance contracts, which now account for 62% of revenue, means customers probably won’t just flee amid the economic chaos. Sometimes the hype is justified. (By Liam Proud)

