Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Soccer salaries, Stereos, Mubadala

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Semi Final - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - March 4, 2020.

LATEST

- Soccer player salaries

- Home-office kit

- Mubadala

OFFSIDE FLAG. Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar da Silva Santos Junior had better prepare for a pay cut. The hit to football clubs’ revenue as Covid-19 closed stadiums across Europe is well known. But their financial pain is being made worse by pay inflation. Wages in Europe’s top five leagues rose at a faster rate than income last season. Deloitte reckons players such as the French club’s Brazilian forward and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi ate up 63% of teams’ collective $19.3 billion of sales earned during 2018/19 as salaries rose by $1.1 billion.

Worse lies ahead. Factor in lost matchday revenue from shuttered stadiums – which ordinarily generates 10%-15% of team takings – and wages this season could balloon to over 71% of sales, even if they remain flat. Italy’s Serie A and France’s Ligue 1 are already collectively in the red, Deloitte reckons. As more clubs are forced into operating losses, players’ salaries will have to come down. (By Christopher Thompson)

HIGH FIDELITY. At least one retailer is benefiting from the work-at-home movement. Electronics vendor JB Hi-Fi delivered a virus-defying trading update on Thursday for its Australian namesake stores, even as it wrote down the value of its New Zealand business. The $3.4 billion company said sales in its home market grew 20% in the first five months of the year. It also projected an 11% total top-line increase for the year through June and as much as a 22% gain in net profit, an impressive show of operating leverage under the circumstances.

Cloistered consumers ordered more than just office kit. Sales at JB Hi-Fi’s appliances chain The Good Guys jumped, too. One lingering question is whether many of these purchases were simply brought forward by the pandemic. Investors hardly seem worried. After a sharp six-week tumble to late March, the shares have surged 70% to back near their all-time high. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

MUBADALA’S MILLIONS. The $232 billion Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund had a decent 2019. Total comprehensive income more than quadrupled from the previous year to $14.4 billion, as it prepared for a potential slowdown by reducing its holdings on long-term investments like Spanish oil group Cepsa. The preferred share nature of the majority of Mubadala’s $15 billion punt on the Vision Fund offset falls in the value of the SoftBank Group entity’s investments.

It will be hard to repeat the trick in 2020. Aside from the impact of Covid-19 on its own investments, Abu Dhabi may have to step in to bail out its ailing neighbour Dubai, as it did a decade ago. While Dubai denies it, investments by Mubadala could be part of the mix. Moreover, some 43% of the fund’s portfolio is now exposed to potentially riskier private equity, a high level for a wealth fund. Mubadala’s next annual review might wind up looking a bit less cheery. (By George Hay)

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.