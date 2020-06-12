Breakingviews - Corona Capital: UK economy, Jewellery, Animal feed

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

DOWN LOW. Britain’s economy contracted by a record 20.4% in April compared with the previous month, the national statistics office said on Friday. The first full month of lockdown hit pretty much all sectors: pubs, education, health and car sales contributed the most to the decline, while manufacturing and construction were also hard hit. The pressing question for investors now is how badly the economy will be scarred.

All the more so since the pandemic isn’t the only risk facing the British economy. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Thursday that British trade and jobs would be hurt if the country failed either to conclude a post-Brexit deal with the European Union by the end of 2020 or extend its current transition. Against this backdrop, Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey is all but guaranteed to announce more asset purchases after rate-setters meet next week. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

ALL THAT GLITTERS. China’s largest jeweller by market value, Chow Tai Fook, posted a nearly 37% drop in annual earnings for the year ended March, to $374 million, due to Covid-19 and a surge in international gold prices that kept retail demand soft. The company, which has been eyeing growth in China’s lower-tier cities, is betting on a brighter future, though, with plans to open as many as 450 points of sale on the mainland by next March.

The $9 billion purveyor of valuable gems is building on its earlier China expansion strategy, while closing down stores in Hong Kong and Macau. Still, it’s a risky time to double down on luxury in the People’s Republic. April retail sales were down 7.5% from a year earlier, with jewellery sales slumping 12%, signalling that the economic recovery will be gradual. Nevertheless, Chow Tai Fook’s Hong Kong-listed shares hit a three-month high on the back of its optimistic outlook, suggesting investors see a glitzy future too. (By Sharon Lam)

HAPPY COWS. Amsterdam-listed Koninklijke DSM is paying a dear price for animal nutrition. Shares in the $24 billion food-supplements maker rose by 2% on Friday after it announced the cash purchase of Austria’s Erber for an enterprise value of 980 million euros. The latter’s specialist feed for hogs and heifers is supposed to improve their health, and thus yields.

DSM’s nutrition segment grew in the first quarter despite the pandemic, and the acquisition should help it benefit from a transition to more “sustainable” farming globally. Still, Erber needs to increase its current 330 million euros in revenue by over a tenth annually over the next five years for DSM to make a return broadly in line with an estimated 10% cost of capital, assuming a 20% operating margin and an 18% tax rate. Contented animals may yet bite investors. (By Christopher Thompson)

