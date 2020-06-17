Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Lufthansa, Aussie VC, William Hill

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

- Lufthansa

- Australian venture capital

- William Hill

AIR BRAKES. Heinz Hermann Thiele is holding Deutsche Lufthansa hostage in a showdown with Chancellor Angela Merkel. The German billionaire brake maker has raised his stake in the struggling national carrier to 15%. He has also come out swinging against a 9 billion euro bailout that includes Berlin taking a 20% equity stake.

Thiele has not said how he will vote at next week’s extraordinary general meeting. However, there’s a chance he could scupper the deal thanks to the poor voting record of retail investors, who now hold a large chunk of Lufthansa shares. If turnout is below 50%, as the airline currently reckons, Thiele’s 15% comes dangerously close to becoming a 33% blocking minority. Whether Lufthansa has time to hammer out another bailout is debatable. Bankruptcy would wipe out Thiele’s already ill-fated investment, but also humiliate Merkel’s administration. With the cliff-edge approaching at high speed, neither side can afford to misread the stopping distance. (By Ed Cropley)

TECH APPEAL. Square Peg is putting the venture capital into Covid-19. The eight-year-old Australian VC firm, whose portfolio includes graphic design unicorn Canva, said it raised more than A$350 million ($241 million) for its fourth fund and to finance other opportunities. The round, which includes Square Peg’s first investment from AustralianSuper, the country’s biggest pension fund, takes its assets under management to over A$1 billion.

Co-founder Paul Bassat expects this to be the hottest time to back tech startups since the late 1990s dot-com era, saying a decade’s worth of online business momentum has been crammed into the last two months. The capital availability is good news for entrepreneurs thinking creatively about the post-pandemic era. As with past boom-and-bust cycles, though, this kind of hype can do funny things to valuations, especially when coupled with ultra-low interest rates. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

OFF THE SUBS BENCH. Not content with hooking punters with its betting shops, William Hill invited retail investors to take a flutter on its 244 million pound capital raise, which completed on Wednesday.

While revenue is down 50% in the six weeks to June 9 compared with the previous year, this is not a rescue operation. The FTSE-250 company’s shares have only fallen 4% so far this year. Rather, it will allow the company to keep investing in the United States where it expects more states to license sports betting in the coming months. Existing shareholders were still at risk of dilution – a criticism of these quickie 20% capital hikes. But it’s not the worst horse in the stable for retail investors, who took up around 3% of the offer. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

