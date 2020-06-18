Breakingviews - Corona Capital: HK property, Digital tax, Insurers

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

TIME TO UPGRADE. In Hong Kong real estate, there’s always a good deal available – relatively speaking. The world’s most expensive commercial property market has been hit hard by pandemic disruptions and political unrest. Office rents in the central business district are on track to fall 18% this year, Colliers estimates, steeper than the anticipated 14% decline overall for Grade A space. Australia’s Macquarie and Japanese bank Nomura are among the latest to slash their square footage in the prestigious International Finance Centre, which now costs up to HK$185 ($24) a square foot.

Even as companies reassess their needs for office space, the market dynamics could start tempting companies keen for a posh Central or Admiralty address, where rents can be 70% higher than the rest of the financial hub. As the pricing gap narrows, the more unlikely it is there will be vacancies in the glitzy towers. (By Robyn Mak)

WHEN THE LEVY BREAKS. Who could have predicted problems negotiating new rules for global corporate taxation during a period of rising economic nationalism? U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has pulled out of highly contentious global talks aimed at giving countries the right to raise money from companies based on where they generate revenue, rather than where they choose to declare profits. A Treasury spokeswoman said America had suggested a pause so governments could focus on Covid-19.

The problems run deep. France, Britain and others want more tax from digital giants like Facebook. Mnuchin, understandably, dislikes measures that target U.S. companies and has threatened tariffs against anyone that goes ahead with their digital tax. European governments, whose finances are under strain from the pandemic, will probably do so anyway. In other words, a new tariff war will replace the old tax one. (By Liam Proud)

STRESSED OUT. The Bank of England’s emergency test on insurers produced a half-clean bill of health. The regulator reckons Britain’s top firms can manage to pay business interruption claims caused by the pandemic, but cautioned that a few might suffer “significant impact” to their capital buffers. All will be decided next month when a court decides whether insurers have to pay out on policies where the wording is ambiguous.

Insurers have wiggle room. Aviva, RSA, Hiscox and Direct Line have already suspended dividends, and have ample capital stored away to withstand a crisis. They also have easy access to the equity markets, as Hiscox showed last month when it raised 375 million pounds through a placing of shares. Some have even factored losing the court case into their provisions. But the regulator’s mixed messages on the health of the sector will raise stress levels. (By Aimee Donnellan)

