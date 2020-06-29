Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Vietnam, Vaccine investment

Vietnamese flag flies near a branch of Bac A Bank in Hanoi, Vietnam September 8, 2017.

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Vietnam

- Vaccine investment

ON THE MEND. Vietnam’s economy eked out 0.36% growth in the second quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, a rare bright spot in Asia, where most countries are forecast to shrink this year. Hanoi has successfully contained Covid-19, and while tourism is unlikely to recover anytime soon – weighing on a tenth of GDP – there are green shoots: industrial output for June was up an encouraging 7%. Factories are open and foreign companies are active once more, especially as they look to diversify supply chains away from China. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, for example, unveiled plans last week to open its first research and development facility in the country. Vietnam is bouncing back. (By Robyn Mak)

BOOSTER SHOT. Temasek is hoping for extra bang from its vaccine investment buck. The Singapore sovereign wealth fund, along with other investors, ploughed $250 million into BioNTech, a German firm working on barriers to Covid-19. Unlike other developers, BioNTech is working on four vaccines simultaneously, an approach it reckons gives it an edge. Its drugs target a specific protein found in the deadly virus and activate antibodies when vaccinated people are infected.

Temasek’s timing looks smart. BioNTech is preparing to release data from a human trial in Germany and America that started in April. If the results prove promising, other investors may want to pile in. The $14 billion Nasdaq-listed group’s shares are already up 54% since the beginning of the year. $24 billion rival Moderna, which has released phase one data using similar technology, has seen its share price treble over the same period. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.