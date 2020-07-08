Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Greyhound buses, Chinese broth

A Greyhound bus is parked at a bus terminal in Ottawa September 3, 2009.

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- FirstGroup

- Haidilao

BREAKUP BREAKDOWN. FirstGroup’s plans to flog its iconic U.S. Greyhound and yellow school buses have hit a coronavirus-shaped pothole. The UK transport operator’s shares fell more than 15% on Wednesday after it flagged concerns about its future given the plunge in passenger numbers and the uncertainty over lockdowns. Before the crisis, activists like Coast Capital Management were pushing for disposals to unlock value. Good luck with that.

Take school buses. A year ago, Breakingviews reckoned the outfit might be worth more than 2.5 billion pounds, based on its 352 million pounds of EBITDA. But, with North American schools closed, its buses have literally no customers. Similarly, Greyhound passengers are down 70% and unlikely to return to pre-crisis levels for two years. That mean potential buyers will drive a hard bargain. With 3.1 billion pounds of net debt, nearly 3 times pre-crisis EBITDA, FirstGroup can’t afford too long a delay. (By Ed Cropley)

COLD SOUP. Haidilao has served up a grim warning of what’s to come for investors in sit-down restaurant chains. The $25 billion Chinese hotpot purveyor let down analysts with a profit warning on Tuesday, forecasting a net loss of roughly 900 million yuan to 1 billion yuan ($142 million) for the first six months of 2020. That compares to a 911 million yuan profit for the same period last year. Haidilao has become one of the most popular hotpot chains in the People’s Republic, thanks partly to the free manicures and board games it offers customers looking to pass the time queuing for its popular broth-filled pots. But the pandemic forced the company to temporarily close all its mainland outlets, putting a deep dent in its bottom line. It’s a bad portent for those holding shares in its peers too, especially in countries that have been hit even harder by Covid-19. (By Alec Macfarlane)

