Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Ford in China, UK retail implodes

MIDDLING KINGDOM. China’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has brought a rare bit of good news for embattled Ford Motor boss Jim Hackett. The $24 billion U.S. carmaker on Thursday unveiled its first quarterly sales increase in the country for almost three years. Adding to the achievement, Ford performed better than arch rival General Motors, which offloaded some 5% fewer vehicles than the same period last year.

It’ll be an unusual boost for Hackett, who has had a disappointing three years at the wheel of the Detroit manufacturer. It’s not an unqualified success, though: Overall industry sales in China grew much faster than Ford’s in the three months to June. And it’ll be hard to replicate such success back home, with new daily U.S. coronavirus cases hitting record highs in recent days. But Hackett should take any good news where he can get it. (By Antony Currie)

SHOP HORROR. British department store John Lewis and pharmacy chain Boots said on Thursday they would lay off more than 5,000 staff. Pharmacies stayed open, but with the lockdown in place, footfall for brick-and-mortar retailers nosedived.

Covid-19 has accelerated the high street’s decline but did not create it. The retail sector employs around 3.1 million people in the UK – a number that’s been falling with automation and with consumers switching to online. With Britain’s unemployment rate expected to more than double to 10%, these workers will find it hard to find new jobs. Finance ministers, including Britain’s Rishi Sunak, are trying to help, pumping billions into protecting employment. That’s a critical endeavour, but saving all shop jobs is a lost battle. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

EXTRA BOOST. British housebuilder Persimmon said on Thursday that revenue plunged more than 30% to 1.2 billion pounds for the six months ended June 30 after the housing market screeched to a halt during two months of lockdown as potential buyers were generally unable to visit homes.

But things aren’t all bad. Customer demand in the six weeks since its sales offices in England reopened in mid-May showed signs of life, with around 30% more weekly average net private sales reservations than last year. On top of that, Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed on Wednesday that he will give the housing market a tax break, at a cost of 3.8 billion pounds. Thursday’s hint of a recovery pushed Persimmon shares up more than 5% and suggests Sunak jumped the gun. With the economy expected to contract almost 9% this year, the money may be needed elsewhere. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

UP IN THE AIR. AirAsia’s problems will travel to regional peers. The Malaysian carrier is in talks to raise funds, Reuters reported on Thursday, a day after auditor EY doubted its ability to operate as a going concern and a stock plunge left it with a $550 million market value. Apart from the lifelines handed to Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, there has been a dearth of official support for the industry.

AirAsia could merge with its compatriot, Malaysia Airlines, given the latter’s sovereign backer Khazanah Nasional has played down the idea of a bailout for the flag carrier. Or it could sell off its stake in its Indian joint venture to the Tata group, which is also the sole contender in the fraught privatisation of Air India, according to local news site Times Now. Covid-19 disruptions might force Asian carriers into an overdue tidy-up. (By Una Galani)

