Breakingviews - Corona Capital: H&M, Commuting

The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- H&M

- Bikes vs. public transport

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS. H&M is enjoying a “V-shaped” recovery. The $25 billion Swedish firm on Thursday reported a pre-tax profit of 2.4 billion Swedish crowns ($266 million) for the three months to the end of August. That was above analysts’ expectations and a turnaround from the previous quarter, when the company reported a big loss – its first in decades. It’s a sign that the e-commerce boom is benefitting more than online specialists like ASOS and Boohoo. H&M’s internet sales were up 27% in Swedish crown terms in the third quarter. Little wonder, then, that Chief Executive Helena Helmersson plans to permanently close 5% of H&M’s physical stores next year.

Attracting more online customers will help if the rebound in Covid-19 infections leads to more lockdowns. For example, sales in September fell 5% in local currencies from a year earlier, even though many stores were still subject to local restrictions and had more limited opening hours than usual. H&M is getting back on track. (By Karen Kwok)

BUSINESS CYCLE. British commuters have shifted from public transport to bicycles and cars. Even as the days get shorter and wetter, consumers’ enthusiasm for two-wheeled transport continues unabated. Retailer Halfords on Thursday said sales of bikes and spare parts surged 46% on a like-for-like basis in the five weeks to Sept. 25. Demand for its auto repairs and accessories, which collapsed during the lockdown, also bounced back. Halfords shares jumped almost 20%.

The shift leaves buses, tubes and trains in a big financial hole. The shortfall is particularly acute for London’s public transport system, which is heavily dependent on income from fares. London Underground carried just 28.8 million passengers in the month to Aug. 17 – down more than 70% from a year earlier. London Mayor Sadiq Khan says Transport for London needs at least 5.7 billion pounds in government funding for the next 18 months. If the commuting shift lasts, Khan may need even more. (By Peter Thal Larsen)