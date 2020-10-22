Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Vaccines, Toilet paper, Schneider

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

VACCINE JAM. AstraZeneca’s vaccine woes could get worse. On Wednesday, Brazilian health authorities said that a 28-year-old volunteer in the drugmaker’s vaccine trial had died. And while testing will continue, it’s another setback to hit the 102 billion pound group. Last month, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot halted testing after a participant fell ill. That trial has yet to fully resume.

Illness and death could make testing harder. In Brazil, the University of Oxford, which is helping to develop the vaccine, only recruited 8,000 of its targeted 10,000 participants. But it also must convince thousands of human guinea pigs to try its vaccine in other markets. This could be difficult when two-thirds of Americans say they’re either not very likely or not at all likely to take a first-generation inoculation. Developing a fast vaccine can be a slow process. (By Aimee Donnellan)

DOWN THE TOILET. As pandemic panic buying recedes, shares in loo-paper maker Vinda have lost their shine. The Hong Kong-listed stock plunged some 16% as quarterly results showed revenue was largely flat from a year earlier. Sales of toilet paper were on a tear earlier in 2020, lifting the company’s market value by two-thirds to $4 billion. But as Vinda’s biggest market, China, contains Covid-19, consumers have lost their sense of urgency to hoard tissues and other household staples.

Investors may be panicking too soon. Although the top line didn’t dazzle, further down Vinda was flushed with success. EBITDA grew by nearly a third, helped by corporate customers like hotel chain Shangri-La snapping up napkins and such, as well as by shoppers buying higher-margin products like wet wipes. Vinda’s sparkle can endure even after the pandemic subsides. (By Katrina Hamlin)

TURBOCHARGED. One of the pandemic’s happier unintended consequences is greater energy efficiency. That’s the message from Paris-listed Schneider Electric, whose shares bounced on Thursday after it upgraded full-year targets due to growing “energy management” sales in the third quarter. The $71 billion French industrial group predicted a 6% year-on-year group revenue decline for 2020 versus an original 8.5% drop, implying sales of around 26 billion euros, some 4% higher than analysts’ consensus. Meanwhile, operating margins could grow by 10 basis points rather than contract as previously envisaged.

The doubling down on making buildings – accounting for two-fifths of global carbon emissions, according to Schneider – and thriving data centres more environmentally friendly vindicates CEO Jean-Pascal Tricoire’s focus on energy, rather than industrial automation. Schneider shares have risen by a fifth this year, compared to a decline in France’s benchmark CAC 40 index. A Covid-related spotlight on green issues should help that outperformance continue. (By Christopher Thompson)