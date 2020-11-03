Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Beer masks, Offices, Bookworms

LONDON/MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

A customer holds a beer at The Holland Tringham Wetherspoons pub after it reopened following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 4, 2020.

LATEST

- Booze masks

- IWG

- Booktopia

CLUTCHING AT STRAWS. With more lockdowns looming, bar owners are desperate for ways to ensure customers can enjoy a pint or two safely. The advent of the northern hemisphere winter, and the end of the natural ventilation of open windows and outdoor seating, makes the need especially pressing. Face masks with built-in flaps for straws sound cunning but may be more suitable for waitstaff than boozers.

That consuming beer through a straw makes you drunker remains an urban myth. More certain, however, is that alcohol upsets the average person’s perception of risk. The risk is that mask compliance will decline as the night wears on. The same should not be true of waiters, bartenders and publicans. And being able to rehydrate during a shift without having to touch one’s mask reduces the risk of transmission from hand to face. That, at least, deserves a little toast. (By Ed Cropley)

WEWAIT. The WeWork model will only see fringe benefits from changing working habits. Look at the New York-based shared-office provider’s closest competitor, IWG, which reported a 10% decline in its revenue in the three months ending Sept. 30. Its decision to close 66 locations in the third quarter suggests that the remote-working boom is taking its toll.

Shared offices could still be partial winners. Company bosses may prove reluctant to sign up to long leases as they seek more future flexibility. Chief Executive Mark Dixon reckons he can already see “good sales activity” based on results in July, August and September, a message which lifted the $3.6 billion company’s share price 10% on Tuesday. But with still so much uncertainty around space needs in the post-pandemic world, investors are wisely betting on a trickle of interest in shared-office providers rather than a flood. (By Aimee Donnellan)

NEW CHAPTER. It has been a long wait, but Sydney-based online bookseller Booktopia is ready for an initial public offering. The 16-year-old company plans to raise A$43 million ($30.3 million) in a deal valuing it at over A$300 million, after homebound Australians stocked their shelves during the pandemic.

Four years ago, Booktopia was forced to abandon going public in part because Amazon.com’s intentions Down Under spooked investors. It also scrapped a subsequent crowdfunding effort. This time around, boss Tony Nash has a better tale to tell, with sales expected to increase 23% in the year ending June 2021. The company concedes that the end of lockdowns could slow growth, but also reckons that the migration of consumers to shopping online has accelerated.

Booktopia is targeting a valuation of 32 times expected EBITDA. That’s lower than some hot e-commerce startups, but mighty Amazon trades at 22 times. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)