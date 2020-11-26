Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Asian airlines, British pubs

Sign hangs outside The Artillery Arms pub, owned by Fuller's and temporarily closed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 24, 2020.

MUMBAI/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- Asian airlines

- British pubs

FLYING BLIND. Philippine Airlines may be out of runway. The country’s finance minister said on Wednesday that the company is planning to seek court protection from creditors. Its $1.8 billion parent, PAL, partly owned by Japan’s ANA, insists no decision has been taken. Details are trickling out, though. The Nikkei reports that Philippine Airlines is looking to raise $505 million through its top shareholder, tycoon Lucio Tan, and private and government banks to provide post-restructuring liquidity.

Expect to see more trouble beyond just southeast Asia. Airlines around the world have been kept on life support during the pandemic, with states extending $173 billion through loans and loan guarantees, wage subsidies and more, according to the International Air Transport Association. The trade group warns that carriers could run out of money before they benefit from any vaccine-led recovery. The median airline’s cash might only last around eight months longer. (By Una Galani)

STALE BEER. The pandemic is calling time on UK pubs’ finances. Lockdowns saw operators Mitchells & Butlers, which operates 1,700 drinking holes across the country, and London-centric Fuller Smith & Turner on Thursday report annual and half-year net losses of 112 million pounds and 20.3 million pounds, respectively.

Debts are the bigger headache. Much of the sector was already three sheets to the wind before Covid-19, due to previous borrowing binges. Now leverage has gone from tipsy to intoxicated: Fuller’s net debt is nearly 4 times projected EBITDA in its next financial year, according to Refinitiv data. At M&B that metric swells to almost 5 times, prompting the owner of All Bar One to flag material uncertainty about its status as a “going concern”. Even so, M&B has axed just 3% of its workforce in anticipation of a strong rebound in 2021. Fuller parted company with a fifth of its employees. The post-vaccine party can’t come soon enough. (By Christopher Thompson)