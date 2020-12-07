Corona Capital: Xmas trees, Moncler, EQT deal

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

FIRST TOILET ROLLS, NOW TANNEBAUMS. Hong Kong faces another pandemic-related shortage: Christmas trees. Travel curbs and fresh rules on dining out are forcing the city’s 7.5 million residents to hunker down at home for the festive season. That has led to a furious scramble for firs. By late November, many retailers already sold out. A picture of a six-foot-tall tree selling for HK$16,800 ($2,168), twenty times the typical price, has gone viral.

Wildfires in the United States meant supply was always going to be tight this year. Unpredictable shipments due to global lockdown restrictions are exacerbating the situation. Although air freight into Hong Kong has improved, declining just 5% year-on-year in October compared to April’s 13% drop, a surge in transport costs has made it harder for smaller vendors to keep stock. Hong Kongers will have to deck the halls with something else. (By Robyn Mak)

GLOOMY GOOSE. Remo Ruffini has finally taken an initial step on the way to creating Italy’s answer to Bernard Arnault’s LVMH. The boss of 11 billion euro puffer-jacket maker Moncler on Monday announced here the takeover of Stone Island, an Italian casualwear brand. The deal values the target at 1.15 billion euros, or 16.6 times 2020 EBITDA, compared to Moncler’s 22.7 times on the same metric. Ruffini has been able to use his premium valuation to pay partly in shares, by issuing new equity to the family which owns Stone Island.

With ski resorts facing a slump due to the pandemic, Moncler’s puffer jacket cash cow may take a hit. And given Stone Island made an operating profit of 61 million euros in 2020, Ruffini also looks on Breakingviews calculations to be facing a sub-5% return on his investment. Still, diversifying via a streetwear brand might help. Stone Island has a strong digital presence with up to 25% of sales in 2019 via e-commerce, against 8% for the overall luxury market. Moncler is still way off LVMH’s 248 billion euro heft, but at least it’s making headway. (By Karen Kwok)

OFFICE BET. Buyout group EQT is hedging the work-from-home risk. The Swedish group said on Sunday it had agreed to sell here facilities management provider Apleona to French private equity rival PAI Partners for 1.6 billion euros. After earnings before interest, tax and amortisation growth of more than 10% a year, workplace facility management may be hampered by the pandemic-inspired trend to work from home. Roughly 30% of the business relates to office facility management.

EQT sold Apleona for just 200 million euros more than what it paid for it in 2016, but smaller divestments have topped up returns. Having sold Apleona’s low-margin construction arm in 2017 and a UK real estate business in 2018, the gross return works out at around 2.5 times invested capital. Avoiding a bet on what will happen to demand for offices is another upside. PAI will have to hope at least some value remains on the table. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

