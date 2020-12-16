Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Smokes, Banks, Toasters

LONDON/MELBOURNE/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

STUB IT OUT. Tobacco and respiratory illnesses are often paired for unfortunate reasons. But British American Tobacco looks to be trying to change that by developing a Covid-19 vaccine. The 64 billion pound maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes said on Wednesday that its inoculation candidate was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a Phase 1 study.

BAT is far behind Big Pharma in its race for a vaccine. Pfizer began vaccinating people in the United States and Britain this month. AstraZeneca and Moderna are close behind. And BAT’s capacity could also be an issue, as it is only aiming to manufacture 1 million doses to 3 million doses per week. That’s at most 12 million doses per month, around one-tenth of what Pfizer is aiming to roll out next year. But even if the vaccine doesn’t work out or gain much traction, investing in helping solve the coronavirus crisis will certainly boost BAT’s environmental, social and corporate governance credentials. (By Aimee Donnellan)

BREAKING THE BANK. The pandemic tide lifted many, but not all, technological boats. Xinja, Australia’s first independent online bank, said on Wednesday it was closing all its savings accounts, returning $378 million in deposits and handing back the licence it was granted a little over a year ago. The startup, co-founded and led by Eric Wilson, blamed Covid-19 and a tough fundraising environment.

A $325 million commitment from a Dubai-based investor in March fell through. Around the same time, as the Reserve Bank of Australia was slashing interest rates, Xinja said it would stop opening new accounts but keep paying an attractive 2.25% to existing customers, even though it never managed to start lending. Cracking oligopolistic banking markets like the one Down Under is tough in the best of circumstances, and nearly impossible during a downturn. Xinja’s plan to carry on with a fledgling U.S. stock-trading business could be equally tough. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

INTERNET OF TOAST. The pandemic has been kind to kitchen gadgets. The combination of enforced home cooking and e-commerce appears to have driven stir-crazy gourmands to stock up on appliances. In Japan, that helped Balmuda, maker of a $225 toaster, raise $30 million in its Tokyo initial public offering and log an 88% first-day pop on Wednesday.

Like New York-listed super-cooler maker Yeti, which has seen shares double this year, Balmuda’s devices push performance envelopes of otherwise prosaic product categories. As reviewed by Wired, “The Toaster” steams bread while it toasts it, keeping it moist on the inside and crisped on the outside. It also looks like something neat-freak Marie Kondo would own. If you build a better toaster, the quarantined world beats a path to your door. (By Pete Sweeney)