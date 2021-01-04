Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Nelson Peltz, Vaccine data, Turkey

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

A healthcare worker holds a bottle of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at Notre Dame home care, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Brussels, Belgium December 28, 2020.

LATEST

- Peltz’s prize

- Murky vaccines

- Turkish inflation

FIXER-UPPER. Nelson Peltz has scored an early Brexit victory. London-listed plumber Ferguson said on Monday it had agreed to sell its UK business for 308 million pounds. The veteran activist’s Trian Fund Management, which owns a 5% stake, has been pushing for a sale.

The company, which derives most of its sales from the United States, has been an unlikely pandemic winner: robust demand for Ferguson’s plumbing and heating products has lifted its shares by 58% since Trian disclosed its stake in June 2019. The FTSE 100 index is down 11% over the same period.

A re-rating may have further to run if the company now moves its primary listing to New York. Including net debt, American peers Home Depot and Lowe’s trade at an average of 14 times estimated EBITDA for 2021, according to analyst forecasts compiled by Refinitiv. Ferguson trades on a comparatively lowly 12.6 times. That’s a strong incentive to leave Britain for good. (By Christopher Thompson)

CONFIDENCE BOOSTER. Patchy disclosures from vaccine makers in the emerging world are inviting scrutiny. Covid-19 jabs from India and China have secured regulatory approvals at home and elsewhere, even though their makers are yet to publicly release a full set of clinical trial data. Bharat Biotech has not published efficiency data. Chinese state-backed Sinopharm recently said its shots have an efficacy rate of 79.34% – lower than the 86% rate announced earlier from trials in the United Arab Emirates – without elaborating.

Health experts warn more information is needed. In contrast, Pfizer and partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna, published detailed efficacy analysis typically required for regulatory approvals. AstraZeneca and Oxford University face questions over the dosing regime of their jointly developed vaccine, which will lead India’s immunisation programme, but the duo have released late-stage trial data to UK regulators. In the race to return to normal, the lack of transparency risks an adverse reaction. (By Robyn Mak)

TURKISH TROUBLES. Turkey is suffering from a bad policy hangover in 2021. Inflation rose more than expected to 14.6% year-on-year in December, according to data released on Monday, despite new central bank Governor Naci Agbal’s efforts to detox Ankara from its addiction to cheap debt. In November he scrapped a complicated multi-rate system in favour of one benchmark which he increased to 17% the following month, finally lifting the official cost of borrowing above inflation.

The timing of this much-needed readjustment is especially uncomfortable. Turkey’s economy is reeling from a collapse in the tourism sector and the country is imposing weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to get a fresh wave of the coronavirus under control. Central banks in Europe and elsewhere have cut rates in response. Bringing in long called-for structural reforms may eventually boost growth. Before then, Turkey’s policy straitjacket will limit any recovery. (By Dasha Afanasieva)