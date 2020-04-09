Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Exor, Diageo, Fast Retailing

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

Chairman and CEO of Exor and Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles John Elkann attends an investors day held by the holding group of Italy's Agnelli family in Turin, Italy November 21, 2019.

LATEST

– Exor’s letter

– Diageo’s warning

– Fast Retailing

LEDE BURYING. Exor Chairman John Elkann’s letter to shareholders passed the Covid-19 test, but just barely. When investors are super-anxious to know how companies are coping with the pandemic, devoting space to past achievements, in this case Exor’s 10-year anniversary, can sound out of tune. Coronavirus doesn’t explicitly appear until page 13. In the parlance of journalism – which Elkann knows well through stakes in The Economist and other media – that’s called burying the lede.

He didn’t need to. For instance, what Exor’s luxury carmaker Ferrari is doing to safely restart work at factories in quarantined Italy – balancing contagion and data privacy fears while a vaccine is unavailable arguably deserved greater attention than page 17 of 18. Elkann does set the right tone in closing: “The unstinting efforts of the hundreds of thousands of colleagues in our companies both inside their businesses and in their communities, are some of the things that we admire”. (By Lisa Jucca)

UNHAPPY HOUR. Despite a turn to vices during virus lockdowns, Diageo suspended buybacks and warned that it’s unable to predict the impact of the pandemic on its performance in a trading update. Chief Executive Ivan Menezes has done a decent job of communicating amid uncertainty. Starting with a focus on staff wellbeing and company protocols is appropriate. The maker of Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker also gives a necessarily stark assessment of key markets like Europe where shuttered bars and restaurants account for half of sales.

Critically, the world’s biggest distiller reassures on its balance sheet position: Debt is low and only a very sharp EBIT collapse would breach covenants on committed bank facilities. Diageo’s mantra “Celebrating Life, Everyday, Everywhere!” may be a tough one to live by right now, but investors can raise a glass to clarity in company updates. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

FAST RETAILING’S EXTRA CHANGE. The Japanese owner of puffy-jacket purveyor Uniqlo forecasts operating profit for its current fiscal year to plunge 44% year-on-year, to $1.3 billion, as Covid-19 wreaks havoc in its fast-growing markets like South Korea and mainland China. Things aren’t looking much better back at home, where the government recently declared a state of emergency forcing roughly 170 Uniqlo stores to shutter.

But it’s not all gloom, as Fast Retailing has deep pockets. Net cash stood at roughly $7.5 billion as of February, while Jefferies analysts estimated cash flow from operations should be more than twice the company’s capital investments. That should provide it with ample layers to weather the outbreak. (By Sharon Lam)

