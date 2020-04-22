Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Oil, Phones, Drugs, Beer

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

Bottles of Heineken beer are seen at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 30, 2019.

LATEST

- Oil losses

- Ericsson

- Roche

- Heineken

OIL LOSSES. The fallout from Monday’s seismic drop of U.S. crude futures into negative territory is emerging. Interactive Brokers, an $18 billion U.S. market maker, said on Tuesday it was taking an $88 million provisionary loss after several customers who were calamitously long and wrong in futures contracts burned through their accounts’ equity. The company, which made $1.2 billion in pre-tax profit in 2019, said it didn’t believe any anticipated losses would have a material effect on its financial condition.

Big losses are the natural consequence of large inflows of retail money into oil exchange-traded funds and other investing avenues this year. The unfortunate punters didn’t have to take physical delivery, but did hold contracts that were priced off ones that did, and they fell to minus $37.63. On a call, Interactive Brokers Chairman Thomas Pechy Peterffy said that there would be a big winner on the other side of the trades. He also acknowledged there would be other losers. (By George Hay)

STRONG SIGNAL. Who thought the absence of bad news could be such good news? Ericsson shares jumped 5% on Wednesday after the Swedish telecoms equipment maker maintained its 2020 financial targets. That in itself is a rarity given the coronavirus’s economic chaos, and explains why Ericsson is one of the few stocks in the black this year.

That’s not the end of it. The $27 billion company, which rivals China’s Huawei Technologies and Finland’s Nokia in building next-generation telecoms kit, said sales in the first three months were up 2% year-on-year, confirmation of telecoms firms still rolling out 5G networks. Even China, which spent most of the period in lockdown, only saw revenue drop 1%. That augurs well as Covid-19’s shockwave rolls around the world. A similar performance in the second quarter from the United States, which contributes a third of Ericsson sales, really would be good news. (By Ed Cropley)

PANDEMIC PUSH. Roche’s virus exploits may outshine its core business. The $300 billion Swiss drug maker’s new cancer drugs helped deliver a 7% surge in sales in the first quarter. Its virus toolkit, however, is the real star. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light for advanced clinic trials of Actemra, used to treat Covid-19 related pneumonia. China has already given the green light, and Roche is rapidly expanding production ahead of results. It has outperformed the Europe STOXX 600 and sectoral indexes since January.

But its bread and butter business may take a hit. Roche has to roll out new drugs to offset the earnings hit when rivals replicate treatments that come off patent. New patients are needed for drug trials, but fewer people are being admitted to hospitals with non-coronavirus related ailments. CEO Severin Schwan’s only antidote: plough more money into the coronavirus fight. (By Aimee Donnellan)

EYE OF THE TIGER. Dutch brewer Heineken reported a 14% organic collapse in beer volumes in March, resulting in a 2% year-on-year decline for the quarter to 52 million hectolitres. Chief Executive Jean-Francois van Boxmeer expects the second quarter to be worse and for the economic hit to outlast lockdowns. Van Boxmeer is contending with a demand problem, with restaurants and bars in much of the world shut, and supply issues because of the mandatory lockdown of some production sites.

The maker of Tiger beer, however, had some relief in the Asia-Pacific region, which has led the world in the Covid-19 pandemic and its recovery. Even though March volumes in the region fell more than 10% organically year-on-year, over the quarter they grew 4.4%, thanks to growth in Cambodia and Vietnam. The rising Asian tigers and their home-drinking habits can soothe some of the pain for global brewers. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

