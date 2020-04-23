Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Tennis merger, Tidjane, Unilever

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

NET BENEFIT. It has been game, set and match for most dealmaking, but Roger Federer has revived one good merger idea. With Grand Slam events and other tournaments idled during the pandemic, the tennis champ tweeted in favour of uniting the sport’s men’s and women’s organisations. There would be cost savings in marketing and shared data systems. A combination might also help scrub up some messy governance that includes a multitude of groups with varying oversight. Another hard-to-value synergy would be to signal greater gender equality.

Federer secured supportive fairness opinions from fellow stars Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King, who for years has wanted the ATP and WTA to join forces. The big impediment, as with so much M&A, will be so-called “social” issues involving egos and money, especially with the men’s group generating more revenue. Wasting this crisis deal opportunity, though, would amount to a double fault. (By Jamie Lo)

FIXED BRIDGES. Credit Suisse’s former Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam never tired of touting the Zurich bank’s transformation into a much safer institution during his almost five-year term. The group’s first-quarter results on Thursday contained 444 million Swiss francs ($456 million) of mark-to-market losses – partly leveraged finance deals it agreed to underwrite but is yet to put to market. In the right context, the scary-looking number may prove the Ivorian’s point.

Rewind back to the fourth quarter of 2015. Credit spreads had blown out alongside an oil-price collapse. The bank reported $633 million of mark-to-market losses, according to Citi analysts. The one-third fall to today is explained by Thiam’s move to quit distressed credit, its 16% reduction in oil and gas exposure since 2015, and a related 37% dip in non-investment grade underwriting exposure. Pity Thiam isn’t around to crow about it. (By Liam Proud)

DE-LUX. Unilever may be seeing the limits of premiumisation – corporate-speak for selling fancier, pricier products to drive growth. Pricing had a negative impact on sales in the Anglo-Dutch group’s homecare and beauty and personal care lines in the first quarter. Together with food and refreshment, overall revenue was flat at 12.4 billion euros from last year. These divisions offer products like Lux shampoo and posh skincare brands like Dermalogica, which have been touted as an “affordable luxury”. Chief Executive Alan Jope said the company was “preparing for lasting changes in consumer behaviour”. For Unilever and the other consumer giants, this will require finding alternative growth strategies to relying on shoppers trading up. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

