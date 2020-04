Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Exor, Reliance, M&S, Wirecard

ZURICH/MUMBAI/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

Chairman and CEO of Exor and Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles John Elkann speaks during investor day held by the holding group of Italy's Agnelli family in Turin, Italy November 21, 2019.

LATEST

- Exor

- Reliance Industries

- Marks and Spencer

- Wirecard

EXCESS FOR EXOR. Of all the companies going into the Great Lockdown, the Agnelli family’s investment vehicle should have been one of the least to worry about having enough cash. Exor in early March agreed to sell PartnerRe for $9 billion to French insurer Covea. And the pending merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with Peugeot promised 5.5 billion euros of dividends to shareholders, of which Exor is the largest. So Exor’s 500 million euro sale of 10-year bonds this week raised a few eyebrows.

But as with all best-laid plans, life gets in the way. Though Covea has signed on the dotted line, there are still a few formalities to be ironed out before the money arrives. And while the FCA-Peugeot deal makes even more industrial sense post-pandemic, the car industry’s ructions will put big dividends off for some time. Grabbing some cash now makes sense – and to pay just 2.25% is arguably a show of strength. (By Rob Cox)

SELF-RELIANCE. Mukesh Ambani isn’t letting a pandemic mess with plans for $120 billion Reliance Industries. Having just welcomed a $6 billion investment from Facebook into its digital business, the retail-to-oil conglomerate is mulling a rights issue of unspecified size. Any deal will come from a position of strength. Reliance shares have outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index by 30 percentage points since India went into lockdown. And an issuance would be a huge vote of confidence in the company from Ambani himself – the tycoon and related entities own about half the stock.

The announcement suggests a deal with Saudi Aramco is on hold: the oil giant last year sketched out plans to pay $15 billion for 20% of the Indian group’s oil-to-chemicals division. That deal was the foundation for Ambani’s pre-Covid-19 promise to slash net debt to zero by March 2021. The rights issue will stop Ambani from going too far off track. (By Una Galani)

EMPTY TROLLEYS. Marks and Spencer has missed out on the Covid-19 grocery binge. The British supermarket chain that specialises in freshly made sandwiches and pricey ready meals said on Tuesday that its food business was “adversely affected” by the lockdown. Unlike peers J Sainsbury and Tesco, which have enjoyed record sales, M&S was let down by its city-centre stores and cafés. The beleaguered clothes business is a bigger concern. Chief Executive Steve Rowe is stress-testing the business for “materially subdued trading” for the rest of 2020. It’s little wonder that the company’s shares are down 57% since the beginning of the year, whereas those of Tesco are only down 9%.

The only bright spot in Tuesday’s statement is that the group’s banks are being lenient. They have provided an extra 1.1 billion pounds through a revolving credit facility and relaxed or removed debt covenants until September 2021. That gives Rowe a little time to find a long-term fix for the struggling retailer. (By Aimee Donnellan)

CLEAR AS MUD. Wirecard’s Chief Executive Markus Braun, also the German payments group’s biggest shareholder with 7%, presumably hoped to reassure his fellow investors on Tuesday morning. The company said that an investigation by auditors KPMG had found no evidence of “balance sheet forgery”, and that none of the four main areas of the report had turned up a reason to adjust its financial accounts between 2016 and 2018.

It’s unlikely to put the matter to bed. KPMG’s findings, published in German, are heavily caveated and cite a lack of willingness to cooperate on the part of Wirecard’s third-party partners. Those businesses were central to allegations of suspect accounting made by the Financial Times, which Wirecard has always denied. Investors were hoping for a full rebuttal of the claims. A 15% share-price fall after the report’s release suggests they’re understandably disappointed. (By Liam Proud)

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.