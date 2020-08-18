Breakingviews - Corona Capital: Vaccines, Houses, Nordic airlines

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

TRIAL RUN. CanSino Biologics is the first to win patent approval from Beijing for its Covid-19 vaccine, according to state media – a small but symbolic milestone in the race to cure the disease. The intellectual property will be valueless if the vaccine flunks late-stage trials, which haven’t started yet, but the Hong Kong-listed shares of the pharmaceutical giant popped on the news, and are up around 270% year-to-date. The Tianjin-based company, now worth $3.8 billion, has fresh funds from a $743 million August offering in Shanghai to throw into the fight.

The World Health Organization’s draft list of candidates includes many from the People’s Republic. CanSino’s peers Sinovac and Sinopharm are already moving to test overseas. If one of them is first to the cure, it would be a propaganda win for Beijing, given its policy support for domestic drugmakers, and a chance for it to buy goodwill abroad. (By Sharon Lam)

BUILDING BLUSTER. Persimmon is popping open the champagne in the eye of a storm. The 9 billion pound UK housebuilder reinstated its dividend on Tuesday despite its half-year pre-tax profit falling 42% to 292 million pounds. Chief Executive Dave Jenkinson reckons the second half is looking encouraging with average weekly private sales since July up 49% year-on-year. Its shares, which rose 5% on Tuesday, are up 2% since the start of the year, erasing most of the losses from the Covid-19 crunch.

The housing market could soon hit choppy water. The UK’s already sickly economy will face a double blow as the government unwinds its employment support scheme, and the country’s exit from the European Union starts to bite at the end of the year. Moreover, the boost to demand from a holiday on property purchase tax, which expires in March, will soon fade. Battening down the hatches may be a better strategy than splurging on a 130 million pound dividend. (By Aimee Donnellan)

SENSITIVE SAGA. So much for neighbourly support. Sweden has denied a state credit guarantee to the local unit of Norwegian Air Shuttle, the low-cost carrier that Oslo bailed out in May after creditors agreed to a $4.3 billion debt for equity swap. Stockholm’s stinginess might have more to do with future competition than Norwegian’s past indebtedness.

Admittedly, Sweden’s stated reason for rejecting the support does have wings. Even before the coronavirus struck, Norwegian was in trouble, saddled with $8 billion of debt after expanding too aggressively across the Atlantic. But Oslo’s $292 million rescue hopes to resurrect Norwegian as a focused regional carrier. That sounds remarkably similar to SAS, the Stockholm-based airline that got $1.5 billion of state help from Sweden and Denmark in June. Nor is Norway short of its own cash. Its sovereign wealth fund is worth nearly $1.1 trillion. That’s more than enough to avoid borrowing from next door. (By Ed Cropley)

