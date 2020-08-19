Breakingviews - Corona Capital: New Zealand, Travelling, Inflation

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Corona Capital is a daily column updated throughout the day by Breakingviews columnists around the world with short, sharp pandemic-related insights.

LATEST

- New Zealand copes

- Travel gets easier

- Inflation wanders

NOT TOO BAD. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed New Zealand was suffering from a “terrible” surge in Covid-19 infections this week, using it as an example of something he wanted to avoid. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, coping with six coronavirus cases on Wednesday, took exception, noting that the United States is still handling “tens of thousands” of new cases each day. She has a point: Vermont, the least-hit U.S. state, has an infection rate seven times that of New Zealand.

The fresh outbreak is frustrating; it pushed Auckland back into lockdown and led Ardern to delay an election. The Kiwi economy, notably tourism, is suffering from a ban on visitors, and Westpac analysts predict second-quarter GDP will decline by 13.5%. But domestic activity is strong enough for the government to delay some planned stimulus. The crisis isn’t over – a case has been found in the Hobbiton tourist attraction – but it’s far from terrible. (By Jennifer Hughes)

TRAVELLING FASTER. Since Covid-19 went global in March, public health has largely taken precedence over economic concerns. That’s still the case in New Zealand, but in Britain, a shift is visible. The government now hopes that airport tests can replace quarantines for travellers from some countries. A change will please airlines like Ryanair and easyJet, whose reopening plans have been thrown into disarray.

The UK government’s thinking seems to be that European Covid-related deaths are not rising as fast as cases, and improved tests and more effective tracing can keep the situation under control until vaccines start arriving, hopefully early next year. If that attitude spreads, Germany’s expected extension of its pandemic furlough scheme to 24 months will look excessive. A surge in Covid-19 hospitalisations would lead to a fast U-turn, but if that doesn’t happen, governments may be less cautious about pushing harder for an economic take-off. (By Ed Cropley)

STICKER SHOCK. Predicting long-term consumer price trends has always been hard. These days even short-term forecasting is proving difficult. UK inflation accelerated to 1% in July from 0.6% in June, official data showed on Wednesday. The reading was above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. It mirrored the bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices reported on Aug. 12.

Gathering data, a big problem during strict lockdown, is now straightforward. And petrol prices, which boosted inflation on both sides of the Atlantic, are easy enough to track. But the pandemic has disrupted consumer and retail behaviour. In Britain, clothing and footwear prices were the biggest contributors to the rise in the inflation rate because the normal summer discounting was brought forward to the lockdown months. Still, the upside inflation surprises don’t change the big picture. At current levels of activity, high and sustained inflation is some way off. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

