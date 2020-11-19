Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Vaccines suggest light at tunnel’s end

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Moderna and Pfizer came out with encouraging news on the fight to immunize the world against Covid-19, giving hope the pandemic’s end is near. Meantime, China’s Sinovac finds its trials are undermined by a puzzling governance disaster. Breakingviews columnists weigh in globally.
