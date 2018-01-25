Breakingviews - The Exchange: Dual-class dueling

By Jeffrey Goldfarb
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong’s plan to welcome super-voting stock weakens corporate governance, but its appeal to Chinese tech companies also may be exaggerated. Officials from Credit Suisse, BlackRock, PCCW Media and Bain Capital debated the upcoming changes at a recent Breakingviews event.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2rJopkK
