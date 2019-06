Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Hong Kong's scary extradition idea

By Pete Sweeney, Katrina Hamlin and Alec Macfarlane

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The territory’s government, under pressure from Beijing, is trying to ram through a rule change that would allow suspects to be transferred to mainland courts. Foreign executives have cause to be worried. Plus: Steve Bannon wants to ban Chinese IPOs from New York.

Listen to the podcast here

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.