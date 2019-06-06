Breakingviews
June 6, 2019 / 2:47 AM / Aktualisiert vor 4 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Hong Kong's scary extradition idea

By Pete Sweeney, Katrina Hamlin and Alec Macfarlane

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The territory’s government, under pressure from Beijing, is trying to ram through a rule change that would allow suspects to be transferred to mainland courts. Foreign executives have cause to be worried. Plus: Steve Bannon wants to ban Chinese IPOs from New York.

Listen to the podcast here

