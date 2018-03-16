Breakingviews - Li Ka-shing's exit ushers in new era for tycoons

By Robyn Mak

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Li Ka-shing’s retirement is the end of a long era. The Hong Kong magnate built a property-to-telecoms empire. At 89, Li said on Friday he would step down in May. The move comes as the financial hub faces economic and political uncertainty, while protectionism globally is on the rise. That is a tough new reality for his eldest son and successor.

Hong Kong’s richest man spent decades showing Victor Li the ropes before formally announcing him as successor in 2012. He already holds the positions of deputy chairman and group co-managing director of the flagship $49 billion CK Hutchison.

Even so, it is a symbolic moment. Like many of the former British colony’s powerful elites, Li made his fortune in the property market. But it was his shrewd deal-making and timely bets further afield, including on British mobile networks in the 1990s and container terminals in China’s Pearl River Delta in the 2000s, that earned him the nickname “Superman”.

Now a widening wealth gap and astronomical housing prices are fuelling a backlash against Hong Kong’s proprietors. The mainland also looks hostile: in 2015, Li drew scathing criticism from state media for divesting assets in the People’s Republic. In Europe, which accounts for just under half of CK Hutchison’s total revenue, Brexit and an inconclusive outcome in Italian elections add to uncertainty.

Against this backdrop, the younger Li may struggle to find growth and reward investors like his father. Total shareholder returns for CK Hutchison have outperformed those of the Hang Seng Index by one fifth since 1990, the earliest date for which comparable data is available on Eikon. A radical restructuring in recent years that saw a separation of property assets has slightly narrowed the holding company’s discount to book value.

There is more to do. Minority shareholders blocked a merger of subsidiaries CK Infrastructure and Power Assets more than two years ago. Perhaps Victor Li’s most pressing task will be to shore up his top team, which includes his father’s long-time trusted lieutenants, Canning Fok and Frank Sixt. Both are now in their mid-60s and nearing retirement age themselves. Li’s successor has his work cut out.

