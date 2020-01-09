Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Hong Kong’s uncertain 2020

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Political unrest continues to roil the financial hub. For investors, though, it’s mostly business as usual as markets take protests in their stride. As Beijing replaces its top representative in the city, and makes other changes, that uneasy balance may be hard to sustain.
