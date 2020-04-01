Breakingviews - Huawei's home safety net looks less sturdy

The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Huawei’s homecoming may disappoint. Earnings hit $9 billion in 2019, although growth slowed as U.S. curbs whacked overseas handset sales. That has forced a refocus on China. Unfortunately local carriers are spending less than hoped on next-generation mobile broadband, and smartphone rivals like Xiaomi are fighting hard for market share.

The world’s top telecoms equipment maker is showing the strain of its long-running battle with Washington. Since May, the United States has restricted sales of American technology to the Shenzhen-based firm, citing national security concerns. Huawei phones, for example, once popular overseas, have been denied access to Google’s app store and other mobile services, which has made them unattractive to foreign users. That cost it around $10 billion in international consumer revenue last year, Huawei’s rotating Chairman Eric Xu told journalists on Tuesday. Scrambling to find alternative suppliers for hardware has also weighed on its bottom line: earnings grew just 5.6%, compared to 25% a year earlier.

That forced a partial retreat into the home market. Sales inside China surged over 36% to roughly $72 billion in 2019 - nearly 60% of total revenue. This was partly thanks to a nationalist reaction, as consumers across the People’s Republic rallied around Huawei phones and other products. At the same time, Beijing’s ambitious goal of building ultra-fast 5G mobile wireless networks across the country over the next few years could give a much-needed boost to Huawei’s telecoms-equipment business.

However, it’s unclear how big of a windfall 5G might deliver, and when. Last month, China Mobile, the country’s largest operator, said full-year capex will rise just 8.4% to 180 billion yuan ($25.4 billion) in 2020, less than expected, and less than what it spent in 2014, when it splurged 215 billion yuan deploying its fourth-generation network and other services. That signals a more measured 5G rollout.

Handset rivals like Oppo and Xiaomi are also ready to defend their turf, rolling out competitive 5G models to fend off Huawei. Xiaomi reported a better-than-expected December quarter sales on Tuesday, and says its China business is close to full recovery from the coronavirus outbreak. Huawei may have to double down on its home front, but so far it’s not getting a warm welcome.

