Breakingviews - The Exchange: Indonesia’s startup boom

By Clara Ferreira-Marques
SINGAPORE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Southeast Asia’s largest economy has seen a flurry of homegrown tech successes, led by $5 billion ride-hailing firm Go-Jek. Willson Cuaca of East Ventures and Donald Wihardja of Convergence Ventures explain why, and how, Jakarta can keep the hits coming.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2wyaVud
