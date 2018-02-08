FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Aktualisiert vor 2 hours ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Italy's finance boss

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Rob Cox

(Reuters Breakingviews) - Pier Carlo Padoan, who has run Rome’s Ministry of Economy and Finance for the past four years and under its last two prime ministers, says Italy must continue economic reforms no matter who wins elections in March. Padoan also predicts no “Italian surprise” at the polls.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2E8CVUD

