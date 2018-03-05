Breakingviews - Protest vote is big winner in Italy’s election

By Lisa Jucca

5-Star Movement founder Beppe Grillo (L) speaks next leader Luigi Di Maio during the finally rally ahead of the March 4 elections in downtown Rome, Italy, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile - RC1386B24E90

MILAN - Protest is the big winner of Italy’s election. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is on track to win almost a third of the vote in a landmark poll that delivered a hung parliament. Support for the anti-immigration League also surged to record levels. If the two radical forces team up, they may have the seats to govern the euro zone’s third-largest economy. But whatever coalition emerges, it’s clear that investors and pollsters have once again underestimated voters’ unhappiness.

The consequences for Italy’s two houses of parliament are not immediately clear. A new law that mixes proportional representation with majority voting makes it harder to predict how many seats each party will secure. Yet initial projections based on results from more than 80 percent of polling stations show 5-Star gathering 32 percent of the vote, up from less than 26 percent in 2013. That gives the party led by 31-year-old Luigi Di Maio a strong claim to try to form a government.

Meanwhile the anti-immigration League, which dropped its“Northern” prefix in a bid to attract a wider following, scooped nearly a fifth of the vote, surpassing coalition ally Forza Italia, led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The governing centre-left Democratic party of Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and party leader Matteo Renzi plummeted to less than 20 percent.

The strong showing by what were once considered fringe parties reflects a failure on the part of Italy’s centre-left government to communicate the benefits of reforms that many voters perceived as unjust or damaging. It is also a rejection of the European ideal, even though parties toned down their anti-EU message during the campaign.

The repudiation of the political establishment is all the more striking given that Italy’s economy is growing at its fastest rate in nearly a decade. But the benefits have been unevenly distributed. Italy’s poor south, which voted en masse for 5-Star, is still struggling. Consumer spending in the so-called Mezzogiorno is still 20 percent below 2007 levels while unemployment remains higher than in the north.

As things stand, it looks as if none of the three main political groupings will be able to govern on its own, opening an unstable phase of political horse-trading. Even so, the message is clear: Italian voters have said“basta!” to traditional parties.

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.